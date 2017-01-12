Gavmishan Bridge in tranquil corner of western Iran
An undated photo released by hoomanb.com shows a cyclist visiting ruins of the historical Gavmishan Bridge near the western Iranian city of Darreh Shahr. The monument dates back to the Sassanid era and it was placed on the national heritage list in 1999.
