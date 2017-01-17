Gas leak kills 3 people in Iran's oil...

Gas leak kills 3 people in Iran's oilfield

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The incident occurred on Jan. 18 morning as a massive leak of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas from a crude oil storage tank in the Nargesi oil field killed at least three workers. According to the report, the facility's contractor opened the crude oil storage tank for descaling operations without coordination with Health & Safety and Environmental Protection Unit which led to widespread leak of the H2S gas.

