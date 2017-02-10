Funeral for firefighters killed in bu...

Funeral for firefighters killed in building collapse in Iran draws thousands

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Iranian mourners weep while attending the Jan. 30, 2017, funeral in Tehran of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building on Jan. 19. Iranian mourners weep while attending the Jan. 30, 2017, funeral in Tehran of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building on Jan. 19. Thousands of Iranians filled a giant mosque in Tehran on Monday to pay their respects to 16 firefighters who were killed while battling a blaze atop an iconic high-rise. People of all ages attended the funeral, where a senior cleric described the firefighters as martyrs.

