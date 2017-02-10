Funeral for firefighters killed in building collapse in Iran draws thousands

Iranian mourners weep while attending the Jan. 30, 2017, funeral in Tehran of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building on Jan. 19. Iranian mourners weep while attending the Jan. 30, 2017, funeral in Tehran of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building on Jan. 19. Thousands of Iranians filled a giant mosque in Tehran on Monday to pay their respects to 16 firefighters who were killed while battling a blaze atop an iconic high-rise. People of all ages attended the funeral, where a senior cleric described the firefighters as martyrs.

