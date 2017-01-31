France, worried by Trump, promises to...

France, worried by Trump, promises to be defender of Iran nuclear deal

France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord. Arriving in the Iranian capital for a two-day visit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said it was in the "common interest" that the 2015 accord under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for lifted sanctions was obeyed.

Chicago, IL

