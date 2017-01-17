Former US Officials Urge Trump to Wor...

Former US Officials Urge Trump to Work with Iran Opposition

In an unprecedented move, a 23 member bi-partisan group of senior former US officials signed a critical letter and delivered it to President Donald Trump. The letter suggested new policy options regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and the need for the US to open up a meaningful channel of communication with the Iranian opposition, namely the coalition, National Council of Resistance of Iran .

Chicago, IL

