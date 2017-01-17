Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group

Nearly two dozen former U.S. officials have urged President-elect Donald Trump to enter into discussions with an exiled Iranian opposition group that until 2012 was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. In a letter dated Jan. 9, the former officials call for the U.S. government "to establish a dialogue with Iran's exiled resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.