Former U.S. officials urge Trump to t...

Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Nearly two dozen former U.S. officials have urged President-elect Donald Trump to enter into discussions with an exiled Iranian opposition group that until 2012 was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. In a letter dated Jan. 9, the former officials call for the U.S. government "to establish a dialogue with Iran's exiled resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC