Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group
Nearly two dozen former U.S. officials have urged President-elect Donald Trump to enter into discussions with an exiled Iranian opposition group that until 2012 was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. In a letter dated Jan. 9, the former officials call for the U.S. government "to establish a dialogue with Iran's exiled resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
