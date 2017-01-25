Foreign tour guides start pre-WFTGA s...

Foreign tour guides start pre-WFTGA sightseeing in Iran

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Over 140 tour guides from 35 countries on Wednesday embarked on a three-day sightseeing in Iran ahead of the 17th World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations convention, which will be held in Tehran from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. The tour guides are scheduled to visit arrays of natural beauties and historical spots scattered across provinces of Qazvin, Zanjan and Hamedan, CHTN reported on Jan. 25. "The event is of high national and global importance so we must seize the opportunity as the guests would remember our hospitality traditions for several years ahead," Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed, the deputy director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization said in Dec. 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,322 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC