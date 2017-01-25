Foreign tour guides start pre-WFTGA sightseeing in Iran

Over 140 tour guides from 35 countries on Wednesday embarked on a three-day sightseeing in Iran ahead of the 17th World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations convention, which will be held in Tehran from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. The tour guides are scheduled to visit arrays of natural beauties and historical spots scattered across provinces of Qazvin, Zanjan and Hamedan, CHTN reported on Jan. 25. "The event is of high national and global importance so we must seize the opportunity as the guests would remember our hospitality traditions for several years ahead," Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed, the deputy director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization said in Dec. 2016.

