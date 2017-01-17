Flags at half-mast after deadly Tehran building collapse

Iran's Foreign Ministry ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all Iranian embassies after a building engulfed by massive blaze collapsed in downtown Tehran on Thursday. "Following the Saturday national mourning declared by the government, all embassies and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran were ordered to fly the flags at half-mast," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Saturday.

