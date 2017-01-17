FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran

FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A total of 19 Iranian tourism-associated businesses are showcasing handicrafts, traditions and tourism potentials of the country at the 37th FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain. The state-run and privately-owned companies, spearheaded by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have held variety of live performances, meetings and workshops on handicrafts, Mehr news reported on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC