FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran

A total of 19 Iranian tourism-associated businesses are showcasing handicrafts, traditions and tourism potentials of the country at the 37th FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain. The state-run and privately-owned companies, spearheaded by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have held variety of live performances, meetings and workshops on handicrafts, Mehr news reported on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.