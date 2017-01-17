FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran
A total of 19 Iranian tourism-associated businesses are showcasing handicrafts, traditions and tourism potentials of the country at the 37th FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain. The state-run and privately-owned companies, spearheaded by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have held variety of live performances, meetings and workshops on handicrafts, Mehr news reported on Saturday.
