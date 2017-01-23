Family of British-Iranian mother imprisoned on spying charges vow to...

Rebecca Ratcliffe said her family will continue the fight to have Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her daughter Gabriella returned to the UK THE family of a British-Iranian mother-of-one, imprisoned on spying charges, have vowed to continue their fight for her release following the outcome of an appeal hearing. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visiting family in Iran with her young daughter, Gabriella, but on April 3, she was detained, first in solitary confinement before moving to a prison, as a matter of national security.

