Elina Danielian: It will be difficult in Iran

Armenian chess player Elina Danielian says she is not ready yet for the Women's World Chess Championship which will be held in Tehran, Iran, from February 10 to March 5. "Last year, I took a long-term break after the birth of my first child. I have been out of practice for some time therefore it will be very difficult [for me] in Iran," says the experienced chess player.

Chicago, IL

