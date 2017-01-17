Earthquake hits central Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Iran's Fereydunshahr city, located in central province of Esfahan on Jan. 22. The tremors occurred at 10:17 local time , according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported. The earthquake's epicenter was located in an area 49 degrees in longitude and 32 degrees in latitude and at a depth of 10 kilometers underground.

