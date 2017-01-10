Diplomats: Iran to get natural uraniu...

Diplomats: Iran to get natural uranium batch

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Iran is to receive a huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia to compensate it for exporting tons of reactor coolant, diplomats say, in a move approved by the outgoing U.S. administration and other governments seeking to keep Tehran committed to a landmark nuclear pact. Two senior diplomats said the transfer recently agreed by the U.S. and five other world powers that negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran foresees delivery of nearly 130 tons of natural uranium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Mon Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC