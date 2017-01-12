Czechoslovakia redux

Czechoslovakia redux

Amid growing speculation about what happened at Sunday's international conference in Paris and the ensuing meeting of the United Nations, there is great concern the leading powers will again take action against Israel . That the U.N. Security Council's recent passage of Resolution 2334 undermines Israel 's international standing and security is manifestly clear; that the move portends grave threats to the United States and the rest of the free world has been largely overlooked.

