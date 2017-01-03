'Construction of Rasht-Astara railway...

'Construction of Rasht-Astara railway to be launched this year'

"The construction of Rasht-Astara railway will be launched this year. Apart from connecting Azerbaijan's and Iran's railway systems, this railway will increase both countries' import and export operations and trade turnover," said Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi as he viewed the Astara railway.

