Christians enjoy peace, security in I...

Christians enjoy peace, security in Iran: Archbishop

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Press TV, Iran January 1, 2017 Sunday Christians enjoy peace, security in Iran: Archbishop Iranian Christians attend Christmas Eve mass at the St Joseph Armenian Catholic church in Tehran on December 24, 2016. The Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Tehran, Ramzi Garmou, has hailed Iran's peace and security amid war and chaos in the Middle East, saying Christians are living safe and secure in the Islamic Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC