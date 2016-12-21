Press TV, Iran January 1, 2017 Sunday Christians enjoy peace, security in Iran: Archbishop Iranian Christians attend Christmas Eve mass at the St Joseph Armenian Catholic church in Tehran on December 24, 2016. The Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Tehran, Ramzi Garmou, has hailed Iran's peace and security amid war and chaos in the Middle East, saying Christians are living safe and secure in the Islamic Republic.

