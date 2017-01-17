Benefits of the multimodal transport of goods presented to Ambassador of Iran

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan has met on Friday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Kazem Sajjad. According to the release of the ministry, at the meeting attended also by rail operator of Armenia South Caucasus Railway CEO Sergey Valko, Minister Martirosyan has presented the benefits of the multimodal transport of the goods through the territory of Armenia, specifically the program of the transport of the goods from Iran to Europe and back via Armenia with Mr. Valko indicating some of the benefits of the mentioned route.

