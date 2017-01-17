Benefits of the multimodal transport ...

Benefits of the multimodal transport of goods presented to Ambassador of Iran

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan has met on Friday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Kazem Sajjad. According to the release of the ministry, at the meeting attended also by rail operator of Armenia South Caucasus Railway CEO Sergey Valko, Minister Martirosyan has presented the benefits of the multimodal transport of the goods through the territory of Armenia, specifically the program of the transport of the goods from Iran to Europe and back via Armenia with Mr. Valko indicating some of the benefits of the mentioned route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC