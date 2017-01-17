Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times in 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 42 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Jan. 20. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of the Tovuz district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgeh and Chinari villages of Armenia's Berd district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC