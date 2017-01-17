Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times in 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 42 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Jan. 20. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of the Tovuz district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgeh and Chinari villages of Armenia's Berd district.
