Arab Separatists Claim 2 Pipeline Bombings in Southern Iran

12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

An Arab separatist group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran's oil-rich south and threatened more attacks in the coming year. The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz issued a statement late Tuesday and footage it described as one of the pipelines in Khuzestan province exploding early that morning.

