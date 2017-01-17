Amedeo Resources acquires small stake in Iranian mining firm

Amedeo Resources announced on Thursday that it has acquired a 2.5% stake in Ganjine Kani Company for $0.5m, a copper mining company close to the city of Mashhad in Iran. The AIM-traded company said as part of the transaction, Amedeo has a five-year option to acquire a further 5% of GKC for $2m.

