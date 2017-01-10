After Rafsanjani, Iran's Islamic Revolution at a crossroads

Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani will be buried in the shrine of the ayatollah who led Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the same man who once proclaimed "the revolution is alive as long as Rafsanjani is alive." The direction of that revolution and Iran's cleric-ruled political system looks less clear following Rafsanjani's death Sunday at 82. He long served as a balance in the extremes of Iranian political thought, a go-between for reformers who seek outreach to the world and hard-liners who press for confrontation with the West.

