After emergency landing of Eurowings flight in Kuwait, jet gets the all-clear
The plane had just passed Shiraz at 38,000 feet when the pilot decided to change course and head for Kuwait, rather than land in Iran. Kuwaiti authorities cleared the German-bound airplane , which had an emergency landing in Kuwaiti airport, for flying again after confirming there was no bomb on board.
