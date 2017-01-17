Achaemenid-era rampart unearthed in southern Iran

A team of Iranian archeologists has recently uncovered portions of a stone wall dating back to the Achaemenid era in Mashhad-e Morghab district, southern Fars Province. In addition to the wall, which is about 20 kilometers long, a total of 300 graves have been excavated by a squad tasked to examine the ruins of the Achaemenid sewage and water structures and irrigation canals in a region northward of Pasargadae, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.