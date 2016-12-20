Vienna exhibit to showcase Iranian handicrafts, traditions and tourism potentials

A select of Iranian tourism potentials, handicrafts, and traditions will go on show at the international fair for holidays, travel, and leisure in Vienna -- Ferien Messe Wien - which will be held at the Austrian capital from January 12 to 15. The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the auspices of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handcrafts Organization is tasked to run the country's pavilion that covers 112 square meters. Over 800 representatives, tourism associates, and craftspeople from 70 countries will attend the exhibit, Mehr news agency quoted TACI Director Ebadreza Eslami as saying on Wednesday.

