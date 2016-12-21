US Intel Images Suggest Another N. Ko...

US Intel Images Suggest Another N. Korean Missile Launch Site

New reviews of satellite images suggest North Korea may possess another missile launching site at a village once suspected of having nuclear facilities. The images, analyzed by Strategic Sentinel, a firm that deals with geospatial image processing, intelligence analysis and geopolitical research, exposed a missile silo in mountainous Geumchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, where the U.S. intelligence community said in the late 1990s there was a nuclear weapons site.

