Turkmenistan agrees new gas deal with Iran
Turkmenistan agreed an MoU on gas exports to the Islamic Republic of Iran which means the country's gas exports to Iran will continue, an official at Iran Petroleum Ministry said on Friday, IRNA reported. Speaking to IRNA, the official said the details of the deal will be worked out by the two countries' experts.
