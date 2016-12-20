Turkmenistan agrees new gas deal with Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan agreed an MoU on gas exports to the Islamic Republic of Iran which means the country's gas exports to Iran will continue, an official at Iran Petroleum Ministry said on Friday, IRNA reported. Speaking to IRNA, the official said the details of the deal will be worked out by the two countries' experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.