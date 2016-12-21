This is why Iran is paying half-price...

This is why Iran is paying half-price for 80 Boeing airplanes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

Many are wondering why Iran's national airline, Iran Air, is only expected to pay half for a $16.6 billion order for 80 Boeing airplanes. This comes after Iran state news agency IRNA reported Iran's deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan saying it was paying the discounted rate because of "the style of our order and its options."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC