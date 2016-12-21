This is why Iran is paying half-price for 80 Boeing airplanes
Many are wondering why Iran's national airline, Iran Air, is only expected to pay half for a $16.6 billion order for 80 Boeing airplanes. This comes after Iran state news agency IRNA reported Iran's deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan saying it was paying the discounted rate because of "the style of our order and its options."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC