Sporadic fighting mars second day of ...

Sporadic fighting mars second day of Syria cease-fire

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Syrian rebels warned on Saturday that cease-fire violations by pro-government forces threatened to undermine a two-day-old agreement intended to pave the way for talks between the government and the opposition in the new year. Airstrikes pounded opposition-held villages and towns in the strategically-important Barada Valley outside Damascus, activists said, prompting rebels to threaten to withdraw their compliance with a nationwide truce brokered by Russia and Turkey last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC