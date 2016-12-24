Santa Claus is coming to Tehran, Iran

Tehran might not seem like the most obvious pitstop for Santa Claus, but Iranians love the chintzy side of Christmas and it is also one of the safest places in the Middle East for Christians. The past month has seen shoppers flocking to the Armenian district of Somayeh -- the biggest Christian area in the city -- to pick up fake trees, and stock up on baubles, reindeer toys and plastic snowmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.