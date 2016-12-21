Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
Allegations over Russia and Iran's deepening ties with the Taliban have ignited concerns of a renewed "Great Game" of proxy warfare in Afghanistan that could undermine US-backed troops and push the country deeper into turmoil. Moscow and Tehran insist their contact with insurgents is aimed at promoting regional security, but local and US officials who are already frustrated with Pakistan's perceived double-dealing in Afghanistan have expressed bitter scepticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC