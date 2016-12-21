Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke ...

Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety

21 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Allegations over Russia and Iran's deepening ties with the Taliban have ignited concerns of a renewed "Great Game" of proxy warfare in Afghanistan that could undermine US-backed troops and push the country deeper into turmoil. Moscow and Tehran insist their contact with insurgents is aimed at promoting regional security, but local and US officials who are already frustrated with Pakistan's perceived double-dealing in Afghanistan have expressed bitter scepticism.

