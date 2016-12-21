Rouhani arrives in Kyrgyzstan as part of his three-leg tour

High-ranking officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan discussed bilateral ties and inked a number of cooperation documents as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Bishkek as a final part of his regional tour. The Iranian president and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev held talks on bilateral, regional and international issues at the Kyrgyz presidential palace.

