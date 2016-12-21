Prosecutor in 'Nardaran Trial' Calls ...

Prosecutor in 'Nardaran Trial' Calls For Life Sentence For Azerbaijani Theologian

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Theologian Taleh Bagirzade was the target of a police raid in the Azerbaijani village of Nardaran last year, in which at least six people were died . Most of the 18 were apprehended during a police raid in late November 2015 in the village of Nardaran, where many locals look to Iranian clerics in Qom for religious guidance, rather than to the Baku-based Spiritual Board of Muslims of the Caucasus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC