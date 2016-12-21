Press Review

Press Review

Armenia's relations with Iran are "more than cordial in the political sense but quite lukewarm in the economic sense," "Haykakan Zhamanak" writes, commenting on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's official visit to Yerevan. "There have been attempts of late to deepen Armenian-Iranian economic relations but there is no tangible progress in this area yet," says the paper.

Chicago, IL

