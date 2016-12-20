Political Football: Boeing, Iran And ...

Political Football: Boeing, Iran And The 50 Percent Discount

Read more: Seeking Alpha

The deal for the sale of 80 Boeing aircraft to Iran has been closely watched by investors, analysts and critics and it is unlikely we will see an aircraft deal more controversial than this one in the coming years. In a previous article , I already had a look at the long awaited order and what is missing from it.

Chicago, IL

