Petronas, NIOC Ink MoU On Collaboration In Iran

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 -- Petronas today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Iranian Oil Co to collaborate in a field study in South Azadegan and Cheshmeh Khosh. The signing took place at NIOC's Central Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, according to Petronas in its statement today.

