OPEC basket up in price
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.19 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $51.29 a barrel on Dec.16, compared with $50.96 the previous day, according to the cartel's website. The new OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Minas , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .
