OPEC basket rises in price
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $52.25 a barrel on Dec.21, compared with $51.99 the previous day, according to the cartel's website. The new OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Minas , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .
