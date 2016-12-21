Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance...

Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance: Gulf sources

11 hrs ago

Oman, which has traditionally resisted Gulf Arab states' efforts to close ranks against Iran, has joined a Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries to fight terrorism, Saudi and Gulf sources said on Wednesday. The sultanate indicated its willingness to take part in the 40-country alliance in a letter to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the sources said.

