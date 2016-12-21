OFAC Provides Prospective Guidance on Potential "Snap-Back" of Iran Sanctions
On December 15, 2016, the Office of Foreign Assets Control in the Department of the Treasury amended its Frequently Asked Questions guidance document regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action , the nuclear deal between the so-called P5+1 , the European Union, and the Islamic Republic of Iran , to include prospective guidance on the wind-down of authorized business involving Iran in the event there is a "snap-back," or re-imposition, of the U.S. sanctions on Iran that were eased earlier this year. As we reported in our earlier International Trade Alert , in January 2016, upon implementation of the JCPOA , the P5+1 parties took actions to lift certain sanctions measures against Iran.
