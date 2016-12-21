Memorandum signed with Iran
The Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan met the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Islamic Republic of Iran Naser Seraj in Tehran. The parties were pleased to record the efficient cooperation between the law enforcement bodies of two countries, the legal mechanisms developed for that purpose.
