Joint Commission of JCPOA to meet on Jan 10 next year

Tehran [Iran], Dec. 25 : The Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will meet in Vienna on January 10 to address the issues raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to European Union Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini after extension of the Iran Sanctions Act by the US Congress. [NK World] The meeting will include Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and the G5+1 member states, and a senior representative of the European Union as coordinator.

