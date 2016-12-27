Iran's Selective Crackdown on ChristiansBy Christopher Dickey
In this season of celebration and contemplation, we are publishing a series of articles about Christians who are prosecuted, imprisoned, and in some cases, threatened with death because of their beliefs. As advocacy groups have made clear, Christians are under pressure from non-Muslim Mexico to non-Muslim China, but they face the most ferocious persecution in the Muslim Middle East, South Asia, and parts of Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC