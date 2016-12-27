Iran's Rial at All-time low over Stro...

Iran's Rial at All-time low over Strong Dollar, Other Woes

At money changers across Tehran, shouting voices accompany each change of the signboards out front showing the value of the Iranian rial, which slips ever lower against the U.S. dollar. While making Iranian exports more attractive to the world market in the wake of the nuclear deal, it also means people's savings continue to lose value in the Islamic Republic.

