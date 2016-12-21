Iran's national security and the Development Fund
Iran's National Development Fund seems to be growing into a useful tool to secure the country against rampant terrorism that is knocking at its doors. Iranian officials have realized that economic underdevelopment has provided justification for the youth in neighboring countries to join terrorist groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC