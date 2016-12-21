Iran's national security and the Deve...

Iran's national security and the Development Fund

Iran's National Development Fund seems to be growing into a useful tool to secure the country against rampant terrorism that is knocking at its doors. Iranian officials have realized that economic underdevelopment has provided justification for the youth in neighboring countries to join terrorist groups.

Chicago, IL

