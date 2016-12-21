Iran's minister in Nachchivan to boos...

Iran's minister in Nachchivan to boost economic cooperation

Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister and Co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Mahmoud Vaezi, visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the third day of his ongoing visit to Azerbaijan. The visit took place within the 11th joint economic commission between Iran and Azerbaijan that started on December 27 in Baku.

