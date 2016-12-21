Iran's minister in Nachchivan to boost economic cooperation
Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister and Co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Mahmoud Vaezi, visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the third day of his ongoing visit to Azerbaijan. The visit took place within the 11th joint economic commission between Iran and Azerbaijan that started on December 27 in Baku.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC