Iran's homeless cause outcry as they say they are shunned by the public and have rocks thrown at them as they are forced to live in empty GRAVES Shocking pictures showing homeless people in Iran taking shelter in empty graves in freezing temperatures have prompted a public outcry - and criticism from the country's president. Those forced to shelter in the graves have reported that they have been shunned by Iranians, with one woman saying she had rocks thrown at her.

