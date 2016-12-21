Iran's 'Grave Sleepers' Prompt Calls ...

Iran's 'Grave Sleepers' Prompt Calls For Action

The images are morbid -- homeless men, women, and children so desperate for shelter that they would resort to living in open graves. Yet that is what some 50 Iranians have reportedly been doing for years, holing themselves up in concrete dugouts at a graveyard outside Tehran.

