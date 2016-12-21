Iranian President's Visit to Yerevan ...

Iranian President's Visit to Yerevan against the Background of Israeli-Azerbaijani Rapprochement

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Al+ Armenia

Recently it has become known that President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani is visiting Armenia on December 21, and then visits are envisaged to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. And though the information about the visit was known to the public since October, the final date was announced on December 18. The last few years were favorable for relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and, hence, unfavorable for Armenia partly due to Russia's efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC