Iranian President's Visit to Yerevan against the Background of Israeli-Azerbaijani Rapprochement

Recently it has become known that President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani is visiting Armenia on December 21, and then visits are envisaged to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. And though the information about the visit was known to the public since October, the final date was announced on December 18. The last few years were favorable for relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and, hence, unfavorable for Armenia partly due to Russia's efforts.

