Iranian Intelligence Ministry vows support for investors
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi has expressed support for those who invest in production sphere in the Islamic Republic. "Iranian Intelligence Ministry supports those who invest in the country's production and employment areas," IRNA news agency quoted him as saying during an administrative meeting in northern Iranian city of Sari.
