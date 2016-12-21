Iranian gas supply launched in Meghri...

Iranian gas supply launched in Meghri and Agarak cities

Today the official launch of the gas distribution network in Meghri and Agarak cities bordering Iran has been held. On the day of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit the symbolic fire was lit and the gas supply was launched.

Chicago, IL

